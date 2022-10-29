Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye were on target in the first half as United won their first game in seven, a run stretching back to before the international break which has seen them slide from top of the table to fourth.

United were good value for the victory - although boss Paul Heckingbottom stopped short of agreeing it was "dominant" - but Corberan described it as a "reality check".

"We need to be ready to face the difficulty, we need to win games," Corberan said. "The situation that will help us is winning games. That's what we need to do. If you defend better you'll concede less chances and if you attack better you'll create more. The important thing is to defend and attack better.

"We were better in the second half, I believe in the players we have and the work we need to do to change the situation and the momentum. The team was better attacking in the second half. The team didn't give up.

"I know it can be frustrating for our fans because they have watched the game many times before but I will do my best to change the feeling. When results are good it's easy to believe. A strong mentality is key and we need that."

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan (right) reacts as Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) and fourth official Andy Davies look on: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Corberan's side had a go late in the game, with Anel Ahmedhodzic blocking on the line while Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant both squandered good openings.

"The first half, we were trying to press too much and be aggressive. They had the two goals and one more chance in the first half, and we can avoid. We had the conditions to avoid and we will work to stop those types of situations. They have quality players in attack and we didn't adapt well enough.

"We weren't aggressive enough in free spaces and the finishing wasn't clinical enough. We will work to score the goals with the chances we create and avoid any type of chances at the other end."