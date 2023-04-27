It was party time on S2 on Wednesday night as Sheffield United secured their promotion back to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over West Brom at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were given a few opportunities to get back into the top flight with four matches remaining. Just one win was needed from their final fixtures and they took the chance at the first attempt in front of their home supporters to spark jubilant scenes at the Lane when the final whistle was blown.

Goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhozic did the job in an excellent second half performance and after that, the party kicked off with the players celebrating with supporters at a noisy Bramall Lane.

“I’m just glad we could do it in front of our fans,” said manager Paul Heckingbottom. “Because I know what it means to them.”

The celebrations are expected to continue at the weekend when United play their final home match of the season against Preston.

