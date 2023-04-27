News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
16 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Watch Sheffield United promotion party erupt from Bramall Lane stands as Premier League beckons

It was party time on S2 on Wednesday night as Sheffield United secured their promotion back to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over West Brom at Bramall Lane.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:37 BST

The Blades were given a few opportunities to get back into the top flight with four matches remaining. Just one win was needed from their final fixtures and they took the chance at the first attempt in front of their home supporters to spark jubilant scenes at the Lane when the final whistle was blown.

Goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhozic did the job in an excellent second half performance and after that, the party kicked off with the players celebrating with supporters at a noisy Bramall Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“I’m just glad we could do it in front of our fans,” said manager Paul Heckingbottom. “Because I know what it means to them.”

The celebrations are expected to continue at the weekend when United play their final home match of the season against Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Related topics:Premier LeagueBramall LanePromotionPaul HeckingbottomSander Berge