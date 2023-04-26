News you can trust since 1887
Sander Berge confirms Sheffield United stars are ‘going to town’ after securing Premier League promotion

Sander Berge has been speaking after helping Sheffield United to secure promotion on Wednesday night.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Apr 2023, 22:23 BST

Sander Berge says he and his Sheffield United teammates are ‘going to town’ after securing promotion on Wednesday night.

The Blades go the job done with a 2-0 home win over West Brom on Wednesday evening, with Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodžić both on target in the second half. The win meant United pushed themselves out of reach of third place Luton Town with three games remaining.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Securing promotion will be a huge relief for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who were forced to wait last weekend as they took on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Most Popular

With the job done, the Blades can now enjoy their run-in without any added pressure, and there is plenty of celebrating to do after securing a second promotion in just four years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of Wednesday night’s heroes, Berge, spoke to Sky Sports after the game, and he confirmed there are celebrations planned, including a trip to town after getting changed and sinking a few beers at Bramall Lane.

“We’ve worked so hard for this all year and to do it at home in front of our own crowd, is so special,” said Berge.

“It was huge by Ilian to deliver a great ball with his calmness, and the second one was just as important. We want to give back to the club and fans, I came here when we were in the Premier League and now we’re back where we need to be. There’s a lot of players who are good at partying - maybe even better than on the pitch! But I think we’re going to town.”

