Sheffield United's players are ordered to milk their promotion party

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom ordered his players to party after securing promotion back to the Premier League.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 27th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Requiring one more win to guarantee top-flight status next season, United collected the points they required with three matches to spare after beating West Bromwich Albion on a memorable night at Bramall Lane.

Speaking afterwards, a visibly emotional Heckingbottom paid tribute to the commitment and determination of a squad which has won 26 and drawn seven of its 43 outings in the competition since being beaten in last term’s play-off semi-finals.

Sheffield United are Premier League bound: Darren Staples / SportimageSheffield United are Premier League bound: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Sheffield United are Premier League bound: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Having inherited a side languishing in the lower reaches of the table when he was appointed 17 months ago, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief has had a transformative effect upon United’s results.

But as he reflected upon the what had been a remarkable campaign, with his side also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Heckingbottom insisted all of the credit must go to his team and staff, saying: “We celebrate every single victory and, when you get one as significantly and important as this, then we’ll definitely make the most of it.

“I tell you what, these lads deserve it. They have been in this form, they’ve kept it going, for so long now and they’ve never let their standards drop. I know how much they’ve put in to do that. I know how they’ve dug in and the commitment it takes.”

Sheffield United's Premier League bound manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / SportimageSheffield United's Premier League bound manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Sheffield United's Premier League bound manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” continued Heckingbottom, who has been forced to contend with a number of off-the-pitch issues this term including a transfer embargo and Dozy Mmobuosi’s protracted and now apparently collapsed takeover proposal. “It probably will tomorrow. But it hasn’t yet.”

Second-half goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic sent the home crowd into a frenzy and guaranteed United a £110m payday. Heckingbottom now hopes to begin drafting his plans for the forthcoming campaign, with United expected to try and bring on-loan Manchester City duo James McAtee and Tommy Doyle back to South Yorkshire. As The Star reported earlier this week, City expected them to lodge a bid to sign the latter on a permanent basis.

“I’m just glad we could do it in front of our fans,” said Heckingbottom. “Because I know what it means to them.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic (C) of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates John Egan (L) and Iliman Ndiaye (R) after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane: George Wood/Getty ImagesAnel Ahmedhodzic (C) of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates John Egan (L) and Iliman Ndiaye (R) after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane: George Wood/Getty Images
Anel Ahmedhodzic (C) of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates John Egan (L) and Iliman Ndiaye (R) after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane: George Wood/Getty Images
