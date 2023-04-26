News you can trust since 1887
The best Sheffield United fan celebration photos as promotion sealed v West Brom

Sheffield United will be playing Premier League football next season after victory over West Bromwich Albion tonight sealed promotion from the Championship.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Apr 2023, 21:56 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 22:38 BST

United went into the game knowing three points would seal their return to the top-flight after a two-year absence, and goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic duly delivered them.

Over 30,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane to see what they hoped would be a historic night, with the best photos of supporters collected in our gallery. Click through and see if you can spot yourself, or someone you know...

Sheffield United fans celebrate after Sander Berge's goal against West Brom

1. 1

Sheffield United fans celebrate after Sander Berge's goal against West Brom Photo: George Wood

A general view of fans in the Tony Currie stand during United v West Brom

2. 2

A general view of fans in the Tony Currie stand during United v West Brom Photo: David Davies

Match programmes are sold outside of the stadium

3. 3

Match programmes are sold outside of the stadium Photo: David Davies

A Sheffield United fan makes their way to the stadium

4. 4

A Sheffield United fan makes their way to the stadium Photo: David Davies

