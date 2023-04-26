The best Sheffield United fan celebration photos as promotion sealed v West Brom
Sheffield United will be playing Premier League football next season after victory over West Bromwich Albion tonight sealed promotion from the Championship.
United went into the game knowing three points would seal their return to the top-flight after a two-year absence, and goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic duly delivered them.
Over 30,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane to see what they hoped would be a historic night, with the best photos of supporters collected in our gallery. Click through and see if you can spot yourself, or someone you know...
