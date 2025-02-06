Wasted Sheffield United talent breaks silence after completing shock transfer move amid fitness warning

Former Sheffield United man Lys Mousset has been handed another second chance to fulfil his undoubted talent - in the League of Ireland. The Frenchman has signed for Bohemians after a successful trial spell which saw him find the net recently in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Mousset hasn’t played competitively for some time now, having failed to make a single appearance for German side Bochum before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent a year ago amid issues over his fitness. Mousset is still only 28 years old and is remembered by Unitedites for a remarkable purple patch in the Premier League which saw him four goals in the space of six games in 2019/20, a season which saw him find the net against Arsenal and Manchester United.

But his time at United was plagued by fitness issues and the penny didn’t drop in Germany either, with the respected German media outlet Bild reported that Bochum had suspended Mousset over a "lack of motivation, unpunctuality and unprofessionalism." It later emerged that Mousset had reported late to training despite the session taking place next to the hotel in which he was staying.

The former Bournemouth man, who cost United £10m when he arrived at Bramall Lane, is Bohemians’ seventh signing of their closed season and will, manager Alan Reynolds warned supporters, take time to get back up to speed after his period on the sidelines. “I am over the moon to bring in a player of Lys’ quality to the club,” Reynolds said.

“He has been in with us the past few weeks and we have really liked what we have seen and he has really settled in well. The level Lys has played at speaks for itself. He is an exceptional talent and he wants to come here, enjoy his football and score goals. I know that Bohs fans will take to him.

“There has been a lot of excitement from our fans since news broke that Lys was training with us but they will know too that we will have to be patient with him. He hasn’t played for a period of time, so it will take him time to get him up to the level we want him to get to fitness-wise. But he has a natural level of real star quality that will excite supporters and be a massive threat for us up front.”

The former France U21 international added: “It feels very good to sign, I am happy to be here. The manager called me, I had a good feeling after speaking with him. He told me to come here and enjoy it, and that is why I have signed.

“I am very happy here. The people at this club are very welcoming, and they have made me feel good. I am very excited to get started, to get back playing football and to do my very best for this club. I think we will enjoy this year.”