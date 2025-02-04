After the madness of the transfer window was firmly put to bed after Monday night’s deadline, Sheffield United can pour every ounce of their focus into trying to get back into the Premier League in the final third of the season. Chris Wilder asked for five new faces and he got them, with a bonus couple of unknown quantities in wingers Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Cáceres on deadline day.

While they aren’t expected to feature too much between now and the end of the season Wilder has some other real headaches going forward, starting with this weekend’s home clash with Portsmouth. Gus Hamer returns from suspension while the additions of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon have given more options in the forward areas.

To keep our man Danny Hall busy after the transfer window closed, we tasked him to come up with his best United XI after the transfer window shut and this is what he came up with, albeit sitting cowardly on the fence in one position. What do you think - has he got it just about right or what would you change?

1 . Michael Cooper United's undoubted No.1 and if he's fit, he starts – as simple as that

2 . Harry Clarke The Ipswich loanee did well on debut at Derby last weekend but has competition from Alfie Gilchrist and Femi Seriki, when he's fit. But in a game in which United hope to be mostly on the front foot, the more attacking option is the obvious one

3 . Anel Ahmedhodžić There's a bit more competition in that area now with Rob Holding in the building but he's not played a competitive game for so long so it'd be a big ask for him to come straight in after a few days of training with his new teammates