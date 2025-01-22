Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unrecognisable Sheffield United almost gave Chris Wilder heart attack after honest verdict on Swansea City win

Chris Wilder admitted that Sheffield United’s “unrecognisable” first half performance at Swansea City tonight almost gave him a heart attack after his brutally-honest verdict on their superb turnaround win. The Blades could not lay a glove on the Swans in the first half and could consider themselves fortunate to be only 1-0 down at the break.

But three half-time changes sparked the Blades back into life, with Rhian Brewster volleying United level just minutes into the second half and then being wiped out by Harry Darling moments later, with the Swansea defender seeing red. From there United grew into the ascendancy and went ahead when sub Tyrese Campbell was fouled in the box, giving Harrison Burrows the chance to slot home his second penalty in the space of four days.

The stereotypical game of two very different halves saw United go back top of the Championship table and pile the pressure back on rivals Leeds United and Burnley, who play on Wednesday evening against Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle respectively. Asked if he had ever made three substitutions at the break which turned out to be so effective, Wilder admitted: “I don’t know, to be honest. I’ve managed so many games.

“I do know that I was having a heart attack at half time, or leading up to half time. It's put about 10 years on me because the stress level is through the roof when you look at a team and it's unrecognisable. I thought about even making them just before half time but we got in half time and we should have been out of sight.

“Luke [Williams, the Swansea boss] is a pal of mine and it’s a tough industry at times. But we could have been out of sight at the break and you have to change things sometimes. But the whole attitude of the group was different in the second half and getting the early goal was key to that.

“We were miles off of it first half. They were by far the better team in every department. We were just delighted we weren't out of it. We needed more energy, we had to play some players out of position. To still be in the game was crucial, the early goal gave us some energy and drive. And then it was game on.”