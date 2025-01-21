Chris Wilder makes Ben Brereton Diaz selection decision in Sheffield United team news v Swansea City
Ben Brereton Diaz will have to wait a little longer for his second Sheffield United ‘debut’ after being named on the bench for the Blades’ trip to Swansea City tonight. The Chile international returned to Bramall Lane this week on a loan deal from Southampton, which beat yesterday lunchtime’s registration deadline.
But boss Chris Wilder has resisted the temptation to throw him straight into the side from the start, despite losing Tom Davies to a groin injury. The line-up looks like Harrison Burrows will play in the centre of midfield, with Rhys Norrington-Davies in the side at left-back and Rhian Brewster keeping his place up front against one of his former sides.
Andre Brooks returns on the right wing after missing against Norwich at the weekend through illness. The bench is once again a youthful one but the return of Tyrese Campbell at least increases the options at Wilder’s disposal when it comes to changes off the bench.
Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Peck, Burrows, Brooks, O’Hare, Hamer, Brewster. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Brereton Diaz, Campbell, Baptiste, Marsh, Seriki, One, Blacker.
