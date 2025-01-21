Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United confirmed team news v Swansea City

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Brereton Diaz will have to wait a little longer for his second Sheffield United ‘debut’ after being named on the bench for the Blades’ trip to Swansea City tonight. The Chile international returned to Bramall Lane this week on a loan deal from Southampton, which beat yesterday lunchtime’s registration deadline.

But boss Chris Wilder has resisted the temptation to throw him straight into the side from the start, despite losing Tom Davies to a groin injury. The line-up looks like Harrison Burrows will play in the centre of midfield, with Rhys Norrington-Davies in the side at left-back and Rhian Brewster keeping his place up front against one of his former sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andre Brooks returns on the right wing after missing against Norwich at the weekend through illness. The bench is once again a youthful one but the return of Tyrese Campbell at least increases the options at Wilder’s disposal when it comes to changes off the bench.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Peck, Burrows, Brooks, O’Hare, Hamer, Brewster. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Brereton Diaz, Campbell, Baptiste, Marsh, Seriki, One, Blacker.