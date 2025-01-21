Suspension blow for Sheffield United as key man ruled out of Hull City, Derby County clashes

Sheffield United will be without key man Gustavo Hamer for their next two games after the forward picked up his 10th booking of the season at Swansea City tonight. The Blades star was walking a tightrope after picking up nine cautions for the season well before the cut-off point.

And he will duly be ruled out of Friday night’s clash with Hull City, as well as the following weekend’s trip to Derby County, after making a rash tackle to try and win the ball back on a Swansea break and narrowly failing to win the ball. United will hope that Hamer’s absence is negated a little by the return of Vini Souza for Friday’s clash with Hull, while Ben Brereton Diaz could slot into Hamer’s position on the left of the attack.