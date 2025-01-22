Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United player ratings from remarkable Swansea City victory

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United returned to the top of the Championship table after a remarkable game of two halves at Swansea City tonight. The Blades were terrible in the first half and barely laid a glove on Swansea, who could have been further ahead at the break than their 1-0 advantage.

But a triple sub at the break and no doubt some choice words from boss Chris Wilder inspired a much better second half display, with a strike from Rhian Brewster and a second penalty in as many games from Harrison Burrows sealing a big three points for the Blades after Harry Darling was sent off for the hosts.

Here’s how we rated the Blades ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Cooper 6

Can perhaps consider himself a touch unfortunate with Swansea’s opener as he made a superb reflex save but then watch it fall perfectly for Bianchini to nod into his unguarded net after no United defender followed up and tracked his run. Made a few other smart stops as the Swans piled the pressure on first half

Alfie Gilchrist 4

Made way at the break after a tough first 45 minutes which saw him struggle to give United any real attacking impetus down the right and also struggle to stem the Swansea tide going the other way too. With Seriki impressing, there’s a real talking point over which youngster should get the shirt going forward

Anel Ahmedhodzic 6

Had the Swansea fans baying for a red card when he made a late foul after being booked for a professional challenge earlier in the peace but it would have been harsh. Otherwise he barely put a foot wrong, doing the basics so well and heading and kicking anything that came his way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Robinson 6

Led out the Blades on the fifth anniversary of his arrival from Nottingham Forest and may have felt he could have marked it with a goal after being picked out fro a right-wing corner but getting too much purchase on his header and watching it sail over Vigouroux’s crossbar. Protected Cooper well in the second half

Rhys Norrington-Davies 3

Recalled to play at left-back with Burrows operating further forward and had to walk a tightrope for most of the game after an early booking for wrestling Peart-Harris to the ground. He almost fell off it later in the half when Peart-Harris got the better of him and Norrington-Davies pushed and pulled at the Brentford loanee as he raced away but Peart-Harris stayed on his feet rather than go down and Cooper made the save. In truth the Welsh international was having a bit of a shocker on his return to these parts and it wasn’t the biggest surprise to see him hooked at the break

Sportimage

Sydie Peck 7

Survived a handball scare when the ball bounced up onto his hand in his own box but it would have been incredibly harsh had it been given. Booked in the second half and walking a tightrope but did so with a typically mature display in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Burrows 6

Lined up in the middle with Davies out and struggled early on physically in a more direct game than some perhaps expected against a Swansea side who like to dominate possession and build slowly. He was robbed of the ball on the halfway line at one point and will have been a mightily relieved man to see Cullen’s curled effort flash just wide of Cooper’s right hand post when it looked like it might creep in. He was having a difficult time of it in the middle of the park and looked much more comfortable when he moved back to left-back, capping the turnaround with a brilliant penalty after Tyrese Campbell had been fouled. It may seem like a harsh mark but it was a proper game of two halves for the former Peterborough man which average out at a 6 for my money

Andre Brooks 4

Back in the side as the other change after missing out against Norwich at the weekend through illness and had a few decent moments but couldn’t affect the game anywhere near enough and was hooked at the break

Callum O’Hare 6

Another who couldn’t get in the game too much in the first half but was better in the second, buzzing about with his usual energy

Gus Hamer 7

Had a great early chance to open the scoring after nicking the ball back high up the pitch but made a rare wrong decision when he elected to shoot from a narrow angle rather than pick out O’Hare in space in the middle. Cut a frustrated figure in the first half as United struggled to get him in the game and snatched uncharacteristically at a good chance and ballooned it over the bar. Picked up his 10th booking of the season which triggers a two-match ban but was superb in a deeper role in the second half after Wilder switched it round

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster 7

Led the line against one of his former clubs and at a stadium that he enjoyed success at on loan a few years back. A frustrating first half as United struggled to get any control of the ball and he was left chasing shadows but he turned the game within minutes of the second half, first by volleying United back on level terms and then drawing the poor foul from Darling that saw the Swans reduced to 10 men. Another really promising display on his return to familiar territory and he has to build on this now

Subs: Tyrese Campbell 7

Came on for Brooks as one of three changes at the break which changed the game from a United perspective, with Campbell’s running in behind a real threat. It’s rare to give subs such high marks but their impact on the game was immense

Femi Seriki 7

Replaced Gilchrist at half-time and had an instant impact down the right with his attacking intent and just sheer power, which gave the Swansea defenders more of a headache in the first five minutes or so of the second half than they had contended with in the entire 45 that preceded it. Could keep his place going forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam McCallum 6

Put Norrington-Davies out of his misery at the break and almost picked up an assist with a great pass which sent Campbell free but he couldn’t get the ball out of his feet. Missed a great chance at 1-1 after a ball across the box picked him out but he spooned it over