Sheffield United midfielder hoping to exploit inside knowledge of Swansea City ahead of weekend clash

Hourihane spent the second half of last season on loan at the Swans and helped them reach the play-off final, where they lost 2-0 to Brentford at Wembley.

He is hoping for another trip to the national stadium this time around with the Blades, albeit with a happier ending, after Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades gave themselves a sniff of the play-offs with a good run of form since the former Barnsley and Leeds chief took over in November last year.

And Hourihane revealed he has been tapping up some of his old teammates for information on the Swans, who have struggled to replicate the success of last season under new boss Russell Martin.

"I was speaking to one or two of the lads and they try to play some good football with their new manager,” the Republic of Ireland international said after Tuesday’s frustrating goalless draw at home to Hull City.

“They play out from the back and pass the ball, and that's how Swansea have always done it.

"They'll be trying to take the ball in certain areas and probably not bank up as much as Hull did, but everybody brings their own strengths and different challenges.”

Conor Hourihane, right, will face his former club Swansea City for Sheffield United this weekend: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

Asked if that may play into the Blades’ hands, Hourihane admitted: “Hopefully. We'll do our homework on them. We've got our own strengths and we'll try to pinpoint their weaknesses.

“But whatever happens, we'll be ready for it.”

After a slow start to his United career, by his own admission, since joining on loan from Aston Villa, Hourihane admits he is “delighted” by his form in recent weeks.

“It's no secret it was a slow start for myself under the previous manager. It was a disappointing start,” he added.

“But Hecky's come in and we know each other very well. I feel like I've done well since he's come in. We've gone from strength to strength.