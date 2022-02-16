Sheffield United boss reveals Jayden Bogle injury verdict ahead of Swansea City clash

Jayden Bogle is a doubt for Sheffield United’s clash with Swansea City this weekend, manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, after picking up a knee problem that will need to be “managed” between now and the end of the Championship season.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:45 pm

Bogle, one of United’s most impressive performers under Heckingbottom’s charge, was a noteable absentee from the teamsheet as the Blades drew 0-0 with Hull City at Bramall Lane in midweek.

“He's got a knee problem which we’re going to have to manage,” Heckingbottom revealed.

“He couldn’t play [against Hull]. He had a scan earlier in the week and we’ll get a plan together for him, because he’s been doing fantastic for us.

“We know one of those players we’re going to have to manage between now and the end of the season.

“Keep him fit and playing as many games as possible.”

United could go into the play-off places if they beat Swansea at Bramall Lane, and other results go their way.

Jayden Bogle played with tape on his knee for Sheffield United against Huddersfield Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He’s a doubt [for that game] because he wasn’t available [against Hull],” Heckingbottom added.

MORE: Blades boss explains Jebbison decision

“Hopefully that’ll change. I want to be positive with him and getting him back, but we’ll be led by opinions and the pain he’s in.”

Still only 21 years of age, Bogle has enhanced his reputation as one of the best young talents outside of the Premier League this season after making the move to Bramall Lane from Derby County.

His injury may see him share right wing-back duties with George Baldock, who was back in his favourited position in Bogle’s absence against Hull after a couple of games out on the left.

