Sheffield United boss reveals Jayden Bogle injury verdict ahead of Swansea City clash

Bogle, one of United’s most impressive performers under Heckingbottom’s charge, was a noteable absentee from the teamsheet as the Blades drew 0-0 with Hull City at Bramall Lane in midweek.

“He's got a knee problem which we’re going to have to manage,” Heckingbottom revealed.

“He couldn’t play [against Hull]. He had a scan earlier in the week and we’ll get a plan together for him, because he’s been doing fantastic for us.

“We know one of those players we’re going to have to manage between now and the end of the season.

“Keep him fit and playing as many games as possible.”

United could go into the play-off places if they beat Swansea at Bramall Lane, and other results go their way.

Jayden Bogle played with tape on his knee for Sheffield United against Huddersfield Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He’s a doubt [for that game] because he wasn’t available [against Hull],” Heckingbottom added.

“Hopefully that’ll change. I want to be positive with him and getting him back, but we’ll be led by opinions and the pain he’s in.”

Still only 21 years of age, Bogle has enhanced his reputation as one of the best young talents outside of the Premier League this season after making the move to Bramall Lane from Derby County.