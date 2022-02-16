Normally two playmakers in one midfield doesn’t work. It’s too similar.

Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane might beg to differ. The duo’s combined craft was central to last week’s 2-0 win over West Brom - and they could not be blamed for the misfiring up front that saw Hull escape with a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, during the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But arguably some forward drive on the ball was missing and that’s where you wonder if the Sheffield United boss will shake it up again for Swansea’s visit on Saturday.

In between the two home games he changed the midfield dynamic completely, rotating to John Fleck and Sander Berge in the drawn derby at Huddersfield.

Maybe he’ll try a combination of the two. Certainly, Berge from the bench added some thrust against Hull when you could fault only the finishing, not a generally dominant display.

United are lucky to have such quality options. Hourihane has shown his worth under his former Barnsley boss and Norwood, though admittedly off with some of his distribution in midweek, does not deserve to be picked on as some fans do.

But, if I had a layman’s criticism, it would be that United passed it around a bit too much against Hull, not penetrating the box early enough.

That’s why I’m wondering if Hecky will pair Norwood or Hourihane alongside Berge or Fleck.

Neither of the former could be regarded as ball-winners. Both are ball-users of some accomplishment and style, albeit displaying different techniques.

And probably that difference is the key to the creativity United have found during and after the absence of Morgan Gibbs-White.

When the Wolves loanee, the team’s biggest attacking threat, was sidelined in the New Year, fears abounded about penetrating without him.

A run of wins answered that. They found a way and, following his return, a particularly potent mix is brewing, despite the disappointment of Tuesday.

Billy Sharp? Don’t have to say anything about him. Just refer to previous months-ago column tipping him to be top marksman yet again. It’s what he does.