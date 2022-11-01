Sheffield United have seen two games over the festive period moved because they have been selected for Sky Sports coverage. Supporters will have to change their plans for the trips to Blackpool and QPR around Christmas and New Year.

The clash against the Tangerines at Bloomfield Road will now be played on Thursday 29th December at the unusual kick-off time of 20:15. QPR away, which is the first game of 2023 for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, has been switched from New Year’s Day to Monday 2nd January at 20:00.

These changes aren’t ideal for fans, especially those who were intending to go to the matches but now can’t. It is also worth noting that United are also on television on Monday 19th December versus Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane.

Here is what some fans have been saying on social media, with the general response being negative...

@_JoshChapman98 - “Oh aye, there’ll be loads of trains back at that time from London on Bank Holiday Monday. Cheers Sky!”

@Mat_Man_Miracle - “Joke.”

@ShaunWhite15 - “Sky tv is is...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@BenHoyland93 - “They’ve moved the bank holiday Monday game to 8pm in London unbelievable this is.”

@Tray_The_Blade - “QPR was going to be my first away match of the season. Probably won’t be able to make it now.”

@BatemanTom18 - “Got past of annoying me now it’s genuinely laughable that they’ve got cheek to do this to football fans.”

@Wardychris72 - “Marvellous, that’s just marvellous!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Meeksy37 - “Shock”

@Swanny_10 - “Cheers Sky”