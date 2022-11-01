Davies, a Wales international, has started all of United’s three games en route to Ashton Gate after his fellow goalkeeper received a three match ban for violent conduct following last month’s draw with Blackpool.

With that suspension now served, Foderingham is expected to return immediately to the fold having established himself as United’s number one following Heckingbottom’s appointment 12 months ago.

Speaking as his team prepared to set-off for the south-west, Heckingbottom was only prepared to confirm the former Rangers player would be boarding the coach.

Asked if it would be awkward informing Foderingham that he must force his way back into United’s first choice eleven or, given that he has praised Davies’ performance levels, dashing the 30-year-old’s hopes of a prolonged run in the side, Heckingbottom told The Star: “It’s not tough, no. So long as you are always honest and truthful with people, I don’t think it’s tough. It certainly doesn’t have to be.

“My door is always open. I get that some players aren’t comfortable speaking to be, because I’m the one who picks the team, whereas others don’t have a problem with it. For me, decisions are always easier if you speak to people and are up front with them. Because, ultimately, it’s just an opinion.”

Wes Foderingham was sent off against Blackpool but has now served his ban: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“It’s a big part of the job and lots of managers who have had far more success than me like to keep their distance,” Heckingbottom added. “But I’ll always be honest, truthful and ready to talk. So, because of that, personally, I don’t find it difficult.”

Although it would be a shock if Foderingham doesn’t get the nod, it is to Davies’ credit that there was even a conversation to be had about United’s picks for the meeting with Nigel Peason’s side. Having signed a new contract over the summer, Davies made his United debut during a defeat at Coventry City before saving a penalty towards the end of their draw with Norwich City. Having earlier made a mistake to gift Norwich their first goal, Davies’ powers of recovery made a positive impression on United’s coaching staff. He kept a clean sheet when West Bromwich Albion were beaten 2-0 over the weekend; a result which lifted United to fourth in the Championship. Pearson’s men are 14th.

Paul Heckingbottom takes Sheffield United to Bristol City tonight: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“It comes down to getting the culture right,” said Heckingbottom. “All of the players, no matter whether they start or not, know we value them highly. They know we regard them all as being important because what we are trying to achieve, we’re not just going to do that with 11. We need them all. If you treat people with honesty and respect then, no matter what walk of life you are in, I tend to find that you get that back in return.”

