After undergoing surgery to cure a similar problem midway through last term, Brewster pulled-up during the second-half of United’s win over West Bromwich Albion three days ago having only just been introduced as a substitute.

The England under-21 international, United’s record transfer signing, appeared to be in tears as he made his way off the pitch amid fears he could be set for another long period on the sidelines.

Asked to explain the process Brewster will now go through, Heckingbottom told The Star: “He’ll be having scans and assessments. He’ll be speaking to the specialists and the medical people. That’s getting done now, as we speak. Once they know how much damage there is, and exactly what that damage is, then we can go from there.”

Heckingbottom insisted he had “not read” or “seen” any reports on Brewster’s condition before departing for the south-west, preferring to focus on United’s preparations for the match at Ashton Gate instead. But the Championship club’s physiotherapy team, which already has its work cut out to deal with the spate of fitness issues Heckingbottom’s squad has suffered in recent weeks, are expected to provide him with an update ahead of kick-off. Certainly, the 44-year-old acknowledged during his latest pre-match media conference, “We’ll know what the situation is” by the time leaders Burnley travel to Bramall Lane this weekend.

“There’s no point in me saying anything at the moment, other than the fact we know it’s a hamstring, because we don’t know the nature or how long it might take,” Heckingbottom insisted.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United pulls up: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

With Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Daniel Jebbison unavailable for selection against City, Heckingbottom’s planning for the meeting with Nigel Peason’s side have been further complicated by the fact Anel Ahmedhodzic will miss the game through suspension after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign at The Hawthorns. However, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is available again after serving a three match ban while Ciaran Clark could come into contention after resuming training. Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson could also feature after coming on during the closing stages of the victory at Albion.

“Ciaran is back as well, and good that Enda and Jack both got game time,” Heckingbottom acknowledged. “They’re not up to the levels we want, mind.”

Heckingbottom, whose team travelled to City in fourth, has spent the past 48 hours devoting most of his time towards fine-tuning the tactics and strategies he hopes will deliver United’s second win in a row following a dip in form since the international break. However, he has also been ensuring he spends time with those who are currently confined to the treatment room. Norrington-Davies, for example, is coming to terms with the fact he will be unable to represent Wales at the forthcoming World Cup after also injuring a hamstring.

“Of course you are gutted when you are missing players,” Heckingbottom said. “But I’m also aware of the individual players and how they feel. “Rhian, Rhys missing the World Cup and Lowey, flying and then going out. That’s important, to understand.”