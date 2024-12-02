Tyler Morton outlines Liverpool maturity as Sheffield United eye January move for England U21 star as Oliver Arblaster replacement

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are eyeing a move for Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton in January as a potential replacement for the injured Oliver Arblaster - with the highly-rated 22-year-old already outlining the strides he has made after two loan spells in the Championship and half a season under new Reds boss Arne Slot. Morton has previous experience in the division with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he remained at Anfield for the first half of this season after Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp, although he has only featured three times this season - twice in the League Cup and once for the U21s in a Football League Trophy shoot-out win at Blackpool. He has watched from the bench as Slot’s side secured seismic victories against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League and Premier League respectively in the last week, with the Reds nine points clear at the top of the table already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Anfield hierarchy may consider another loan beneficial to the youngster’s development, and United are a man light in midfield after Arblaster’s ruptured ACL left his season probably over. Crucially the Blades have a good reputation amongst top-flight clubs for looking after and developing top young players while Morton admitted earlier in the season that Slot’s influence has already made him a more complete player.

"The manager has come in and tactically stamped his authority hugely,” Morton said. “To be a Liverpool footballer, you've got to be able to do a lot of things. I've been learning both positions, the six and the eight. The manager's changed my game really well, and he's helping to develop me in situations that I probably wouldn't have had the chance to be in when I was playing just the six role."

Morton played 46 games in all competitions during his first senior loan at Blackburn - including a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final against United at Bramall Lane - and followed that up with 41 appearances for Hull City in the Championship last season. Known for his ball retention abilities, Morton showcased his versatility on loan at United’s East Yorshire neighbours and is keen to keep progressing - be that at Anfield or in another loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've found it tough at times being on the bench or not being on the bench,” he added, “but I feel that my head is really screwed on. I am proud of what I've achieved so far but I don't really ever think about the past. I'm thinking about what I can do next and the steps I can make and at this club you can make serious steps.

"I love healthy competition and it's more than healthy here. There are some incredible footballers as it's one of the biggest clubs in the world and it's an absolute pleasure to be here. I fight and compete every day to make sure that I'm prepared for whenever I get the call-up and I'm ready for whatever happens next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel very proud of what I've done so far and very grateful to everyone that's helped me along the way. It's a massive thing to think that I've been involved in professional football for three years now. I'm a lot more mature than I was in that Norwich game in 2021, both football-wise and as a person. Playing games with Liverpool [in 2021-22] gave me a lot of confidence and put me in the limelight to go on loan to Blackburn and Hull, which were very good experiences for me.

"I think I gained the experience that I needed to come back to Liverpool and be in the position that I am now. It's definitely helped me so much and I'm grateful to the people that really wanted me to improve and wanted me to be in this position. It's been the best few years of my life and long may it continue."