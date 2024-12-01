Spot a Sheffield United or Sunderland fan you know in our latest fan gallery from dramatic Bramall Lane clash

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 1st Dec 2024, 16:00 BST

Spot a Sheffield United or Sunderland fan you know in our latest fan gallery from dramatic Bramall Lane encounter

Two promotion contenders went head-to-head at Bramall Lane on Friday - and Sheffield United v Sunderland didn’t disappoint in terms of incidents. There were two red cards, a missed penalty and a dramatic late winner in front of the Sky cameras as Tom Davies enjoyed a fairytale moment after his injury frustration.

Both home and away fans again packed into the stadium in numbers with a sold-out away following roaring on their side before the roof almost came off the home sections after Davies’ 83rd-minute strike. Our cameras were on hand to capture some great pictures of both cheering on their heroes - click through our latest gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...

