It was the first meeting between the two Steel City teams in more than 2,000 days - and absence did not make the heart grow fonder for fans of Sheffield United and their city rivals Wednesday at Bramall Lane. South Yorkshire Police deployed extra officers and resources to try and keep the peace between both sets of supporters both before and after the Blades’ 1-0 win.
South Yorkshire Police later confirmed that: “Three men were arrested on suspicion of public order offences during the fixture between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday yesterday afternoon (10 October). We are also working with Sheffield Wednesday FC to investigate an image circulated online, during the Sheffield derby.”
Please note that some of the images contain gestures and scenes that some may find offensive...
