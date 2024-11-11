Scenes outside Bramall Lane before and after Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday clash on derby day

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 15:13 BST

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday and the Steel City derby returned after five-year absence

It was the first meeting between the two Steel City teams in more than 2,000 days - and absence did not make the heart grow fonder for fans of Sheffield United and their city rivals Wednesday at Bramall Lane. South Yorkshire Police deployed extra officers and resources to try and keep the peace between both sets of supporters both before and after the Blades’ 1-0 win.

South Yorkshire Police later confirmed that: “Three men were arrested on suspicion of public order offences during the fixture between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday yesterday afternoon (10 October). We are also working with Sheffield Wednesday FC to investigate an image circulated online, during the Sheffield derby.”

Please note that some of the images contain gestures and scenes that some may find offensive...

1

1. Blades and Owls fans make their way to the derby game through a heavy police cordon

1 | Dean Atkins

2

2. Blades and Owls fans make their way to the derby game through a heavy police cordon

2 | Dean Atkins

3

3. Blades and Owls fans make their way to the derby game through a heavy police cordon

3 | Dean Atkins

4

4. Blades and Owls fans make their way to the derby game through a heavy police cordon

4 | Dean Atkins

