Two key Sheffield United men walking disciplinary tightrope ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash as Chris Wilder outlines approach

Two key Sheffield United men are walking something of a disciplinary tightrope ahead of next weekend’s Steel City Derby against Wednesday - but manager Chris Wilder has vowed not to change his side’s approach in the next two games. The Blades face home games with Preston North End and Bristol City in the space of four days before travelling to Hillsborough.

The City game next Tuesday night is United’s 37th of the campaign, which is also the cut-off point for a two-match ban that would automatically come into play if a player picks up 10 league bookings before that date. United have Vini Souza on eight and Anel Ahmedhodzic on nine, with both at risk of being banned against Wednesday.

The Owls are also in a similar situation and sweating over one of their own key men - loan man Shea Charles, who was a player of interest to United in January, has nine bookings to his name - while United’s most-carded player this season is Gus Hamer, with 11 in 33 games. Hamer has already served a two-game ban after reaching 10 and if he hits 15 before the end of the regular Championship season, he will be banned for three more games.

Souza and Hamer are amongst the more combative players in United’s side while Ahmedhodzic is also not known for taking too many backward steps. Under Wilder the Blades will not allow themselves to be bullied but they are also a side that prefers to let their football do the talking rather than becoming overly physical with their opposition.

Wilder has recently expressed his disapproval at what he perceives is an inconsistent approach to referees, some of whom appear to be overly lenient in big games. His point was illustrated perfectly in United’s last two games; against Leeds, ref David Webb waved away penalty appeals after a cross struck the arm of United left-back Harrison Burrows.

Less than a week later, in an almost identical situation against QPR at Loftus Road, Burrows was penalised by ref Thomas Kirk who pointed to the spot. While Wilder is not planning to pay any particular attention to Souza and Ahmedhodzic’s suspension situation, he will breathe a big sigh of relief if both key men are available for the trip to Hillsborough.

“No, just go ahead,” he said. “It’s a competitive game and it’s an emotional game. From the players’ point of view, they have to go out and compete. Win duels, win tackles, win headers, to allow you to play your football. We’re not going to be pushed aside by anybody but I don’t think we’re an overly-aggressive and physical side.

“We have to be disciplined in our approach. I think people do understand that you don’t want players being suspended, so I understand when it gets a little bit closer [it gets talked about]. But in the heat of the moment, you get caught up in the game and you have to play the game as it’s getting played out. And our players will do that.”