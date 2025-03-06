Sheffield United, Leeds United, Burnley discover who has easiest promotion run-in ahead of 11 cup finals

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Chris Wilder often reminds those who listen to his press briefings, there are no easy games in the Championship but as the season approaches its conclusion, it’s also fair to say that teams are where they are for a reason. With 11 games to go the Blades are second in the table, having laid a great platform for an instant return to the Premier League.

But it won’t be easy by any means, with Burnley also fighting to recapture the top-flight place they too surrendered last season. Scott Parker’s side won at Cardiff in midweek to cut the gap to United to two points again, with a mouthwatering clash between the two promotion-chasers at Turf Moor on Easter Monday just over the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

A title race that looked to be sewn up when Leeds United won at Bramall Lane recently was prised open a little recently when Daniel Farke’s side could only draw at home to West Brom, while Sunderland haven’t completely given up hope of gatecrashing the top two despite falling eight points behind the Blades in second.

11 cup finals for Sheffield United

It certainly risks slipping into cliche territory but the Blades now have 11 cup finals to determine the fate of their season, having done remarkably well to overcome the disaster that was last term in the top-flight and banish any fear of a relegation hangover.

They have the best away record in the division, picking up their last win on the road last weekend at QPR, and now have two home games against Preston North End and Bristol City before travelling to Hillsborough to face city rivals Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every game matters now,” admitted Tyrese Campbell, after his stunning strike at Loftus Road helped the Blades to victory. “Every point matters. Every run, every tackle, every goal, every block. This is the business end of the season and we’ve got to do our all to make sure we’re getting three points on a regular basis between now and the end of the season.

“Having a good record away from home, I think it’s important. There’s no point being good at home and poor away from home, and that’s something we put a lot of emphasis on. We’re proud of that record, and we’ve just got to keep it going. And I think we will.”

How Sheffield United’s run-in compares to rivals Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland

Fans will often plot their way through games at this stage of the season, keeping a close eye on their schedule as well as the games their rivals have coming up. Analysing the current league table at the time of writing, the Blades have - on paper - the second most straightforward run-in, with their remainign opponents having an average placing of 13.2 in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ push for the title sees them come up against sides placed on average 15.2, while Burnley’s schedule is slightly tougher with an average placing of 11.7 - including, of course, that home clash against the second-placed Blades. Sunderland face a slightly more uphill task in their promotion push, facing sides with an average league position of 12.1.

It guarantees nothing, of course - but many Blades fans scarred by play-off pain of the past will take any comfort they can get their hands on that that particular route may be avoided come the end of the season ...

Read more on Sheffield United: Watch Blades book place in final as new figure makes instant impact