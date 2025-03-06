Watch Sheffield United book their place in big final in emphatic style as new figure makes quick impact

Sheffield United’s impressive season at youth level continued this week after their promising crop of U18s booked their place in the Professional Development League Cup final for the first time. Coach Jim O’Brien, a former Barnsley, Coventry City and Bradford City midfielder, joined the Blades as U18s coach back in August and has helped to guide his players to the final later this season in his first term in charge.

Riley McLachlan was the key man for the Blades as they overcame Colchester United at United’s Shirecliffe academy, netting a brace with Okyere and Siem Eyob-Abraha also on target. Kai Martin twice got Colchester back into the game but it was the Blades who broke the deadlock, with McLachlan cutting in from the left and catching out visiting goalkeeper Jack Sexton with a low shot.

Colchester, who saw a number of penalty appeals waved away, eventually drew level from the spot when Martin picked himself up after being fouled and sent Coby Hewitson the wrong way from 12 yards. But the Blades hit back quickly to regain the lead, with half-time Seth Okyere making a quick impact with a long-range shot which deflected past Sexton.

The Blades then went 3-1 ahead minutes later through a penalty of their own when Sexton was adjudged to have fouled Siem Eyob-Abraha, who dusted himself down before finishing to put the Blades in control. The winger had another goal ruled out shortly after before Martin found the net again with just over 10 minutes to go, to set up a nervy finish.

Hewitson made a smart save to prevent Colchester drawing level, before United put the result beyond doubt when McLachlan finished from Zach Giggs’ cross to set up a date with Peterborough United, who booked their place in the final earlier this week by hammering Cheltenham Town 6-1.

Blades: Hewitson, Colechin (Okyere 46), Tawodzera (Patterson 55), Hough, Sasnauskas, Giggs, Makhalira (Gordon 69), Reid, McLachlan, Christie-Crainie (Blaize 55), Eyob-Abraha. Sub not used: Grainger.

Colchester: Sexton, Akor, Fela , Newby (Moore), Frank, Drysdale (Makatta), Harvey, Banjoko, Martin, Nkrumah (Campino Do Vale), Sasere. Subs not used: Fletcher, Shaw.