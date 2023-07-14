Although Marseille’s pursuit of Iliman Ndiaye has provided an ugly and unwanted backdrop to their early work in this summer’s transfer window, Sheffield United are now aiming to focus their attention on ensuring Benie Traore joins new signing Anis Ben Slimane at Bramall Lane.

As The Star reported earlier this week, the Hacken forward has been granted permission to England for talks with Paul Heckingbottom’s side, after the two club’s reached an outline agreement on the terms of his move.

Traore’s actions during the Swede’s Champions League qualifier against TNS, when despite being omitted from Per-Mathias Hogmo’s squad he stayed behind to thank their fans, was the surest indication yet that he is destined for pastures new with Rangers and Celtic also known to be interested.

However, the progress of United’s negotiations with officials at the Bravida Arena compared to the lack of traction the Glaswegians’ have enjoyed confirms that, no matter how the situation unfolds, South Yorkshire is Traore’s preferred destination.

Having scored 14 goals in 17 appearances for the reigning Allsvenskan champions last term, Traore is viewed by Heckingbottom as an ideal addition to his roster given the pressure on his team to pack a punch next season.

Aged 20, being tasked with unpicking defences marshalled by the likes of Thiago Silva, Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias will pose the sternest test of the youngster’s career so far. But once he has found his feet in England, which United suspect could take some time given his relative lack of experience, Heckingbottom is confident he will bring extra dynamism to their attacking work. Traore is clearly a clinical finisher too which, given the doubts about Rhian Brewster’s readiness for the start of the new campaign and Billy Sharp’s departure, is something United need.

Sheffield United are close to completing a raid on Swedish champions Hacken for Benie Traore: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Coupled with Traore’s age and modest fee - reports from Gothenburg, where Hacken are located, suggest they want around £4m for the player - make him a sensible acquisition for a manager who, unless Ndiaye completes his proposed switch to France, could now have less than £20m remaining on his recruitment budget.

Like Slimane, who initially cost under £1m when he waved goodbye to Brondby, Traore’s price tag is expected to remain “undisclosed” should he be unveiled by United.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye in action for Senegal at the World Cup: David Klein / Sportimage

The constraints which have been placed upon Heckingbottom by virtue of the financial resources which have been placed at his disposal have shaped his search for fresh talent. Rather than investing in proven PL players - which are largely beyond his reach - the 45-year-old and his coaching staff, together with scouting guru Paul Mitchell, are now focusing much of their energies overseas.

As well as Slimane and Traore, Troyes defender Yasser Larouci has also attracted United’s interest. A loan deal, which can later be turned into a permanent agreement, is being discussed.

As The Star revealed earlier this month, United are determined to make use of a relaxation in the rules governing foreign imports with the temporary market viewed as a useful resource.

It is a tactic which could give them much more bang for their relatively meagre bucks. But one not without risks either, particularly given the number of contracts set to expire next summer.