As part of a campaign entitled ‘Steel City, Rising’, the marketing material accompanying the launch says the design reflects not only the march of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad into the top-flight but also the heritage of the community it represents.

“The new kit symbolises not only the club's rise to the Premier League but also Sheffield's transformation from a city rooted in steelmaking to one that thrives on creativity, arts, technology, and music,” a statement, coinciding with the release, read. “The iconic red shirt, adorned with two thick white stripes, captures the essence of Sheffield's rich industrial history, paying homage to the city's steel heritage and the 96/98 home shirt. However, the design also reflects Sheffield's dynamic present and promising future as a vibrant hub of innovation and culture.”

United will wear the new strip, which has again been designed by Italian manufacturer Errea, during tomorrow’s friendly against Chesterfield; their first outing since being promoted from the Championship last term.

“Embodying the spirit of resilience and progress, the ‘Steel City, Rising’ campaign perfectly aligns Sheffield United's journey to the Premier League with the city's transformation,” the statement, issued by United’s marketing department, continued. “It celebrates the fusion of tradition and modernity, emphasising the club's determination to reach new heights while embracing Sheffield's evolving identity.

“The vibrant red shirt, representing the strength and passion of the team, features two thick white stripes that symbolise unity and determination.

Sheffield United's new home strip for the Premier League season: Nick Eagle Photos