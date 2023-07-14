News you can trust since 1887
Unveiled: Sheffield United's new Premier League home strip

Sheffield United have unveiled their new home strip for the forthcoming Premier League season
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

As part of a campaign entitled ‘Steel City, Rising’, the marketing material accompanying the launch says the design reflects not only the march of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad into the top-flight but also the heritage of the community it represents.

MORE: How much United earned from the World Cup

“The new kit symbolises not only the club's rise to the Premier League but also Sheffield's transformation from a city rooted in steelmaking to one that thrives on creativity, arts, technology, and music,” a statement, coinciding with the release, read. “The iconic red shirt, adorned with two thick white stripes, captures the essence of Sheffield's rich industrial history, paying homage to the city's steel heritage and the 96/98 home shirt. However, the design also reflects Sheffield's dynamic present and promising future as a vibrant hub of innovation and culture.”

MORE: Why Slimane became a Blade

United will wear the new strip, which has again been designed by Italian manufacturer Errea, during tomorrow’s friendly against Chesterfield; their first outing since being promoted from the Championship last term.

“Embodying the spirit of resilience and progress, the ‘Steel City, Rising’ campaign perfectly aligns Sheffield United's journey to the Premier League with the city's transformation,” the statement, issued by United’s marketing department, continued. “It celebrates the fusion of tradition and modernity, emphasising the club's determination to reach new heights while embracing Sheffield's evolving identity.

“The vibrant red shirt, representing the strength and passion of the team, features two thick white stripes that symbolise unity and determination.

Sheffield United's new home strip for the Premier League season: Nick Eagle PhotosSheffield United's new home strip for the Premier League season: Nick Eagle Photos
Sheffield United's new home strip for the Premier League season: Nick Eagle Photos

“The black and white cuffs and collar add a touch of elegance, representing the blend of old and new that characterises Sheffield's renaissance.”

