Heckingbottom was in charge of Leeds United during Corberán’s tenure as Leeds’ U23 coach, with the Spaniard going on to enjoy success as a manager in his own right by leading Town into the Championship play-off places.

Town haven’t lost since November and are unbeaten in 13 since then, but face a Blades side buoyant after Wednesday night’s win over West Brom sent them to within a point of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.

"We know the level that Sheffield United have and like every game, we are going to approach it with the greatest of respect,” Corberán said.

"Paul Heckingbottom and I worked together, but not together, at Leeds because we were involved in different squads.

“I know that Paul got Barnsley promoted from League One, and then went to Scotland before heading to Sheffield United.

"He's a coach who has been at this level for many years, and there's always reasons for that."

Carlos Corberan, the manager of Huddersfield Town, worked with Paul Heckingbottom at Leeds United (George Wood/Getty Images)

Corberán reported no new injury concerns from the midweek draw with Preston North End, while United will be without striker David McGoldrick after he was helped from the field against West Brom.

"Pipa completed training both yesterday and today, he'll be available too,” Corberán added.

“Tino Anjorin continues working with the Chelsea medical staff. Levi Colwill has been doing some exercise and will start working separately with members of staff over the weekend.