Sheffield United loanee Max Lowe explains decision to remain at Nottingham Forest rather than return to Lane

Lowe, who joined Forest on loan earlier this season and has been a key part of their rise from bottom of the table to promotion contenders, picked up the injury in November and was kept out of action for two months.

But rather than return to United for his rehabilitation, as is customary for loan players who get injured playing for their temporary club, Lowe opted to remain at the City Ground.

“I wanted to stay here for my rehab,” said Lowe. “That’s the first thing I spoke to the gaffer about.

“That I wanted to stay here, be part of the changing room, stay with the boys and be in amongst it.

“I think the worst thing I could have done was take a step away and go back to Sheffield when I’m part of the team, so I’m not going to leave halfway through the season.

“When you get a serious injury, you know straight away. When I did it, I knew it was bad. I just didn’t know how long I was going to be out for.

Max Lowe of Nottingham Forest is on loan from Sheffield United (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I was happy it was just eight weeks, from the scans.

“I felt like I was playing well and we were doing well as a team.

“It just came out of nowhere. I just felt a pain in my groin and that was me for two months.

“It happened so quick, and it was going from playing to watching in the stands, that it took me a long time to adjust. But I’m happy to be back involved.”

The irony is that United could do with Lowe’s services at Bramall Lane. With Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens injured, Rhys Norrington-Davies was dropped for the Blades’ clash with West Brom in midweek and right-footed George Baldock was deployed at left wing-back.