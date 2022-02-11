Sheffield United braced for further injury blow as David McGoldrick undergoes scan

Sheffield United expect David McGoldrick to be out for a “wee while,” assistant manager Stuart McCall has revealed, despite admitting the striker’s injury opens the door for another member of the Blades squad.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:27 pm

McGoldrick was helped off the pitch in the second half of United’s 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening, which saw his teammate Billy Sharp score twice and the Blades move to within a point of the top six.

Their quest to claw back more ground on the play-off places continues this weekend when Paul Heckingbottom’s men travel to fifth-placed Huddersfield Town.

But they will make the trip to West Yorkshire without striker McGoldrick, who will go for a scan on the eve of the game.

“Unfortunately it looks like a sore one for Didzy,” McCall, who was on media duties ahead of the trip to Huddersfield, said.

“He limped off and he’s going for a scan this afternoon. So we’ll find out more in the next 24 hours.

“But it’s another disappointment after Rhian. Didzy’s such an integral part of the group, a popular member of the group and finds little pockets of space.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United in action against West Bromwich Albion, before being injured: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“We saw that with his pass for the first goal and then he put Iliman through in the second half with a good ball.

“It’s disappointing for him and the group but it looks like he’ll be out for a wee while. But with all injuries it opens the door for someone else.”

Daniel Jebbison will return to the Blades’ squad to face Town, after being omitted against West Brom in midweek.

