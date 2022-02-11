Sheffield United braced for further injury blow as David McGoldrick undergoes scan

McGoldrick was helped off the pitch in the second half of United’s 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening, which saw his teammate Billy Sharp score twice and the Blades move to within a point of the top six.

Their quest to claw back more ground on the play-off places continues this weekend when Paul Heckingbottom’s men travel to fifth-placed Huddersfield Town.

But they will make the trip to West Yorkshire without striker McGoldrick, who will go for a scan on the eve of the game.

“Unfortunately it looks like a sore one for Didzy,” McCall, who was on media duties ahead of the trip to Huddersfield, said.

“He limped off and he’s going for a scan this afternoon. So we’ll find out more in the next 24 hours.

“But it’s another disappointment after Rhian. Didzy’s such an integral part of the group, a popular member of the group and finds little pockets of space.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield United in action against West Bromwich Albion, before being injured: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“We saw that with his pass for the first goal and then he put Iliman through in the second half with a good ball.

“It’s disappointing for him and the group but it looks like he’ll be out for a wee while. But with all injuries it opens the door for someone else.”