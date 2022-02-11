Why Sheffield United coach can't wait for Huddersfield Town clash after praising Blades' away support

The Blades travel to fifth-placed Town looking for their fifth successive victory, in their bid to close the gap between them and the play-off places which currently stands at one point.

United’s supporters have responded well to their side’s resurgence under Paul Heckingbottom, who brought in McCall and promoted Jack Lester to a first-team role after succeeding Slavisa Jokanović at the helm earlier this season.

And McCall said: “The away support has been fantastic. The home support is getting there, they’re finding their voice.

“When I first came in it was a bit quiet but they’re getting there, and I can’t emphasise enough how important they are.

“Huddersfield are 13 games undefeated, so we know the task there. We’re always aware of opponents but the key is what we’re going to do. Know their strengths and respect them.

Sheffield United fans have been told they can make the difference for the Blades' promotion push this season (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“But when we go out there, it’s about one team for us. And backed by the superb support we get, the game can’t come soon enough for us.”

United moved to within a point of the play-off places after beating West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening, and have all the current top six left to play this season – starting with Carlos Corberán’s Town, who triumphed 2-1 at Bramall Lane when the sides met earlier in the season.