Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our gallery from Millwall as brilliant Blades roar side back top

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 12th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

Spot a Sheffield United supporter you recognise in our latest fan gallery from Millwall clash

More than 1,300 Sheffield United fans braved the cold, the pre-Christmas expense and all sorts of travel issues to get down to the Den on a Wednesday night - and boy were they rewarded as they returned back north with three more priceless points in the bag.

Rhian Brewster’s first-half strike was enough to seal victory at Millwall and send the Blades back to the top of the Championship table, with the travelling Unitedites serenading the striker at full-time. As ever, our photographers were on hand to capture some of them in the away end ... can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?

Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall

1. 1

Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall

2. 2

Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall

3. 3

Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall

4. 4

Sheffield United fan gallery v Millwall | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BladesMillwallRhian BrewsterChampionship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice