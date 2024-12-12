More than 1,300 Sheffield United fans braved the cold, the pre-Christmas expense and all sorts of travel issues to get down to the Den on a Wednesday night - and boy were they rewarded as they returned back north with three more priceless points in the bag.
Rhian Brewster’s first-half strike was enough to seal victory at Millwall and send the Blades back to the top of the Championship table, with the travelling Unitedites serenading the striker at full-time. As ever, our photographers were on hand to capture some of them in the away end ... can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?
