More than 1,300 Sheffield United fans braved the cold, the pre-Christmas expense and all sorts of travel issues to get down to the Den on a Wednesday night - and boy were they rewarded as they returned back north with three more priceless points in the bag.

Rhian Brewster’s first-half strike was enough to seal victory at Millwall and send the Blades back to the top of the Championship table, with the travelling Unitedites serenading the striker at full-time. As ever, our photographers were on hand to capture some of them in the away end ... can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?