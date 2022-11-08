'Too many believing the hype' - Sheffield United fans react to Rotherham United defeat

United had the chance to go top of the Championship table with victory over their local rivals but couldn’t get anywhere near the heights of Saturday, as Ben Wiles’ first-half goal proved the difference in front of over 30,000 fans at Bramall Lane.

Here’s how a selection of Unitedites reacted on social media ...

@SamGodfrey15: Doing things the Sheff United way like always

@adz6786: Awful showing tonight, but with the injuries to be where we are going into the World Cup is a miracle

@1JonDavies1988: Too many thought we only had to turn up, too many believing their own hype. For me the worst performance under PH. Absolutely horrendous from beginning to end

@tyronej1984: Hopefully that result knocks that bit of arrogance out of us. Few looked like they were strolling through it tonight. Still a hell of a long way to go.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United walks off dejected after defeat to Rotherham United at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage

@JamieHillier4: Inconsistency will cost us this season

@Elshamblade: Garbage from start to finish from the Blades tonight, top of the league beckoned and no one turned up. Whatever Hecky said at half time, which is where the manager shows his worth, made no difference.

@Volcanic_Ash24:@ That was the worst performance of the season.

@andymorton81: Genuinely shocked at how poor #SUFC were tonight. As good as we were Saturday, we were as bad tonight. Did we think we could just show up and beat them? I’d give Rotherham credit for stopping us but we looked like we had no idea regardless.

@MoLe_BlAdE: How does that same side batter the league leaders, but lose to Rotherham? No disrespect to the Millers, they came and did a job, but that's unacceptable from a team looking to go up

@mjball_: Every team that comes to Bramall Lane and sits behind ball for 90 minutes has a very good chance to take points off us this season. Burnley came to play football and we battered them also can someone buy Ndiaye some studs please