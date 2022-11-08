Watch poignant Last Post memorial tribute ahead of Sheffield United v Rotherham United derby
Supporters of Sheffield United and South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United fell silent for a poignant period of remembrance ahead of this evening’s derby clash at Bramall Lane.
Captains of both sides laid poppy wreaths ahead of kick-off before their teams gathered around the centre-circle for a poignant period of silence while the Last Post reverberated around Bramall Lane.
United wore poppies on their shirts for the game, which will be auctioned to raise money for the Royal British Legion.