Watch poignant Last Post memorial tribute ahead of Sheffield United v Rotherham United derby

Supporters of Sheffield United and South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United fell silent for a poignant period of remembrance ahead of this evening’s derby clash at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 8:17pm

Captains of both sides laid poppy wreaths ahead of kick-off before their teams gathered around the centre-circle for a poignant period of silence while the Last Post reverberated around Bramall Lane.

United wore poppies on their shirts for the game, which will be auctioned to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Players and officials stand as the Last Post is played ahead of Remembrance Day before the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Rotherham United at Bramall Lane: Nigel French/PA Wire.
