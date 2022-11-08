John Fleck, who has only just come back from a broken leg, has been suffering with his groin but soldiering on during United’s midfield injury crisis but managed only 19 minutes of the game against the Millers before going down and receiving treatment.

Manchester City loanee James McAtee, himself only just returning from an injury absence after taking a knock in a horror tackle at Bristol City, was immediately summoned from the bench and thrown on in Fleck’s place.

The Scottish international must now be a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City, which – thankfully for United – is their last game before the World Cup break, where they can work hard to get some of their injured players back fit ahead of their first game back, against Huddersfield Town.