United could not build on Saturday’s 5-2 trouncing of leaders Burnley and could barely get going all evening, falling to defeat thanks to skipper Ben Wiles’ calm first-half finish.
They did have the ball in the net in the first half, Enda Stevens’ goal being ruled out for offside, and Oli McBurnie had a good chance in the second half, but United couldn’t find a way past Millers goalkeeper Victor Johansson and were sentenced to defeat.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on an evening to forget at Bramall Lane, which also saw John Fleck limp off with injury in the first half ...
Undefined: twitter
1. Sheffield, England, 8th November 2022. Ben Osborn of Sheffield Utd and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield Utd dejected following the Rotherham first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Ben Osborn of Sheffield United holds his head in his hands after Rotherham United's winner at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Wes Foderingham 5
Had a nervy early moment when he juggled Ogbene's cross as he looked to avoid colliding with Anel Ahmedhodzic but made a good save just after to keep out Wiles. Left heavily exposed for the Millers' goal
Photo: Darren Staples
3. George Baldock 5
His cross from the right almost resulted in the opener in the first half but Humphreys' touch landed on top of his own net, rather than in it. Heavily involved when he was found often by Baldock but was too left exposed for the Millers' goal
Photo: Darren Staples
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5
Will have had his heart in his mouth in the first half when a poor pass surrendered possession in a poor area but Wiles couldn't keep his shot down and the chance went begging. Had a decent sight of goal with some neat footwork but was crowded out and it was his last action as he was replaced by Basham
Photo: Darren Staples