News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
4 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Tommy Doyle’s classy message despite Sheffield United semi-final blow against Man City

Not long after demonstrating his class on the pitch, Tommy Doyle demonstrated his maturity off it as he prepared for the potential disappointment of having to watch Sheffield United’s biggest moment of the season from the sidelines of the biggest stage of them all.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:22 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:22 GMT

No-one – maybe even Doyle – will know when the realisation sunk in; that his stunning, long-range winner against Blackburn at Bramall Lane could actually have been his last meaningful touch in the FA Cup this season. After helping United reach their first Wembley semi-final in almost 10 years, Doyle and McAtee may now miss out on walking out under the arch after the Blades were paired with their parent club, Manchester City, in the final four.

What cruel, cruel irony for a pair who have done so much to aid United’s push for success on two fronts this season. FA rules forbid loan players from appearing against their parent club in the competition; boss Paul Heckingbottom is planning an appeal for clemency but even if City agree, it remains unclear if that would be enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades planning talks with Man City over big Doyle, McAtee decision

Most Popular

It was already the tie that no-one at Bramall Lane really wanted. City put six past Championship leaders Burnley to reach the semi-final stage; striker Erling Haaland is by some distance the most formidable forward on the planet at the minute. It was already a daunting task, before factoring in the absence of two key men in Doyle and McAtee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both will no doubt be bitterly disappointed; devastated, even. But when facing the assembled media after his moment of magic, Doyle displayed his class and maturity when the prospect of missing out against his boyhood club was inevitably raised.

Dozy makes further show of social support for Blades after takeover gesture

"If it happens, it happens," he said, speaking before the draw had been made. “As long as the lads are there. We’ve been in this together so I don't want to think about myself now. If it happens, I’ll still be there supporting the lads.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United scores the winning goal against Blackburn in the FA Cup quarter-final: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United scores the winning goal against Blackburn in the FA Cup quarter-final: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United scores the winning goal against Blackburn in the FA Cup quarter-final: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

On his goal, Doyle added: “I saw when Sander cut inside that they'd all dropped in. So I knew if he fired the ball into me, I'd trust myself to have a good first touch.

“And then, after that, it's just repetition of what I try to do every day on the training pitch. Don't think about it, just hit it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Got them there" - United player ratings gallery v Blackburn

Erling HaalandBladesMan CityPaul Heckingbottom