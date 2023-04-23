News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United’s rivals Burnley ‘face points deduction’ in potential title twist

A Sheffield United season already shaping up to be pretty remarkable may be set for a fresh twist after reports that title favourites Burnley may face a points deduction from the EFL.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Burnley were close to clinching the league title but are reportedly now under investigation for fielding a weakened team in a game against Reading, which saw the relegation battlers pick up an unexpected point after Burnley had already sealed promotion.

The Sun now reports that a raft of sanctions, including a fine or potential points deduction, could be on the table and although it’s unclear if they would apply this season or in the future if applied, it raises the possibility of United getting another crack at the league title that had previously looked out of their grasp.

Vincent Kompany’s side made six changes to face Reading and rested some key players, with the club insisting it was to guard against fatigue amid a tough fixture schedule.

United can seal promotion on Wednesday evening if they beat West Brom at Bramall Lane, having lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley yesterday.