Sander Berge makes Sheffield United promotion claim after Man City loss

Blades can bounce back quickly from Wembley disappointment by sealing promotion on Wednesday night

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 00:18 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Sander Berge hopes Sheffield United can “finish the job” and secure promotion to the Premier League as soon as possible, after Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City whet the appetite for what could come next season and beyond.

The Blades gave a good account of themselves for large periods of the semi-final at Wembley, giving themselves a mountain to climb with two mistakes that led to goals as City booked their place in the final with a 3-0 win.

Berge in particular caught the eye with a couple of breaks down the right wing that further showcased his ability to play in the Premier League - a stage United will return to if they win at home to West Brom on Wednesday evening.

United have another home game to follow that, against Preston, before rounding off their season away at Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City. “The Premier League is a massive step up,” Berge admitted after Wembley.

“It’s such a different level and a completely different game to the Championship. This is where you want to be, and where you want to showcase yourself and show you can offer something in the Prem.

“Now we can focus on the league and finish the job there. It will be an exciting season if we manage to do something.”

Berge, United’s previous record signing, has Champions League and international experience on his CV and is more likely to feel at home in the top-flight next season after two years spent in the Championship.

“The international game is more like this, it’s not so rushed and everything is not so chaotic,” the Norwegian added. “There’s more control and you have to think more. It’s not about just taking the ball and playing forward and let’s see what happens.

“There’s a thought behind everything and I’m used to that kind of game. I didn’t touch the ball too much [against City] but I tried to make a difference when I got it. It was difficult but I think we did well as a team for long periods.

“We strive to be at this level and it was a great test. And there’s no better location than Wembley to play. It’s fantastic.”

On the crunch upcoming games, Berge aadded: “They’re massive and we have to really focus. We have tough games to come; Preston and West Brom, who are doing well.

“It’s one game at a time but we know we have all to play for. Hopefully we can finish the job as soon as possible.”

