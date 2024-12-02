Tom Davies opens up on Sheffield United “freedom” feeling after Everton exit and Sunderland goal

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United supporters could be set to see the best of Tom Davies in the near future after the former Everton wonderkid opened up on the “freedom” he now feels on the pitch after his well-documented mental and physical battles. The former England U21 international returned from a troublesome hamstring injury last week and tasted a magic moment when he scored a dramatic winner in Friday night’s victory over fellow promotion chasers Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After months of toil and frustration as he battled back to fitness it was another reminder of the highs and lows football can offer, with the popular midfielder hoisted aloft by jubilant teammates at the final whistle as the Blades returned to the top of the Championship table.

The 26-year-old has spoken openly in the past about his mental health but is now in a much better place, with the hope that that will continue to show in his performances in a United shirt going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the stuff that you play football for,” smiled Davies after his Sunderland strike. “It’s about creating moments like that and being a part of moments like that. That’s great for the mental side, I think. I spoke about the work I’ve done off the pitch and how this is the best I’ve felt in a long time, the happiest I’ve felt, and I think that shows when I’ve been playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel a lot more free and I felt, when I was coming on, that it was a chance for me to score, with the game being nil-nil. That’s just the positivity really. I’ve been able to score now and hopefully, I can take that into the next game.”

His dramatic introduction doesn’t make Davies a shoo-in for this weekend’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, however, with both manager and coaching staff keen to manage his return sensibly and avoid any risk of further issues by rushing the midfielder back too soon. “I feel really good,” Davies added. “I’ll probably speak with the physios and the manager and see where they see it, because I don’t want to rush it.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling really happy with how I’m feeling, physically and mentally. So I think it’s just about moving forward, step by step. The next game is West Brom and I think the team have been amazing. So if I can come on again and help, do whatever the team needs me to do, I’d just love to be a part of it.”