Gus Hamer and Andre Brooks got the goalscoring headlines; Michael Cooper caught the eye with a string of fine saves while Sydie Peck and Jack Robinson also impressed. But when the dust settled on Sheffield United’s impressive 2-1 victory over Watford, there was one clear winner in the eyes of many Blades fans.

Tom Davies is not a player who has had an awful lot of luck since he arrived at Bramall Lane just over a year ago, with some frustrating injuries limiting the impact he could make on his new club after leaving boyhood side Everton. In an ideal world he would be slowly reintroduced to first-team football, as he acclimatises to playing regular games again. Instead, he ended a frantic Championship period containing three games in six days having played every single minute of them all.

It was a risk, as boss Chris Wilder readily admitted, but a necessary one given Davies and Peck were United’s only senior and fit central midfielders. Given Davies’ struggles of late - the months on the sidelines, pre-season trips to specialists in Germany, endless hours alone in the gym - lesser men would have perhaps resisted being thrown straight back into the deep end. Davies, instead, has relished it.

“If we had the players available then Tom wouldn't have played the amount of minutes he has done,” said boss Wilder. “And I don't think three or four others would have either, but it's needs-must. I had a conversation with Tom, we have to be sensible because the boy hasn't played any sort of regular football over two years. And all of a sudden he's doing three 90 minutes and giving everything, even in the last five or 10 minutes. He's driving the games forward for us.

“Every time I see Tom train or play he impresses me more and more. His attitude is absolutely spot on. He's a proper Sheffield United player. He gets on the ball, he's brave, he drives us forward and he's got that Premier League quality. He's going to be a huge player for us, for the last 20 games of the season. I was concerned and we had to be super careful.

“But I do think Tom knows and trusts his body now, so he has to be open and honest. He's not letting anyone down if he puts his hand up and says: 'I'm not so sure that I can play a full 90 minutes or play my part.' We had a chat medically and it's not an ideal situation but we needed players.”

The former England U21 international can now enjoy a well-earned rest, as he’s left out of the United side for their FA Cup clash at home to Cardiff City later this week, but he looks reinvigorated and recently admitted he has never been happier, on and off the pitch. That was music to the ears of boss Wilder.

“He’s a big player for us and is going to be even bigger,” he said. “That’s why we were nervous about the amount of minutes he’s played because he’s come in and been fabulous. Everything you would expect of a player that’s played at the highest level. He was bright, smart, and he got about the park as well. He’s going to be a huge player so that’s a massive bonus for us, that Tom’s got through 90 minutes again.”