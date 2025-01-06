Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United working "overtime" in transfer market as Ben Brereton Diaz reunion edges closer

Sheffield United’s recruitment staff are working “overtime” in their quest to deliver Chris Wilder’s top targets in this transfer window, the manager has admitted, as a Bramall Lane reunion for Ben Brereton Diaz edges ever closer. The Chilean international was a big hit on loan at United last season and, as we revealed recently, was made Wilder’s top attacking target amid his struggles at current club Southampton.

Brereton Diaz made a rare appearance in the Saints squad for their weekend 5-0 hammering at home to Brentford but he didn’t get off the bench and is set to leave St. Mary’s this window, with United beating off competition from a number of rivals to secure his signature. United could look to negotiate a buy option in the deal for the summer, with new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy supporting Wilder in this window in a bid to help the Blades over the line in the promotion race.

United are hopeful of tying up the Brereton Diaz deal this week and are also keen on Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City on loan. Wilder may keep his powder dry a little in his search for another centre-forward towards the end of the window while attentions will turn to defensive reinforcements once targets higher up the pitch are secured, with Norwich City veteran Grant Hanley the latest name linked with the Blades.

Asked if there was a chance of incomings before Thursday night’s FA Cup tie against Cardiff City, Wilder said: “Potentially. We’re working overtime. There’s incredible support from the owners and Stephen Bettis, who are also working overtime. They see what everyone else is seeing [about the squad’s strength] and the supporters are seeing it as well.”