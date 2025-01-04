Tom Cleverley highlights the quality that earned Sheffield United valuable win at Watford
Tom Cleverley, the Watford manager, admitted that Sheffield United's "winning habit" was the key to the Blades' excellent victory at Vicarage Road this afternoon. The hosts are right up there in the division in terms of their home form but it was United who came away with three vital points.
Goals in either half from Gus Hamer and Andre Brooks, either side of Jeremy Ngakia's equaliser for the hosts, saw the Blades keep pace with joint-second Burnley and cut the gap to leaders Leeds United, who could only draw 3-3 at Hull after conceding two late goals.
Speaking afterwards, Cleverley, who worked with Blades boss Chris Wilder during his time at Vicarage Road, said: "Certainly, on the balance of the second half, we were more than value for a point, I don't remember them having much so its disappointing.
"They have a British core of players who know how to get the job done and that's what Chris does. One team knows how to win and one team's new to it. One has a winning habit and one hasn't.
"This is the month that really finds teams and individuals out and it's found us out."
Watford had their chances to get back in the game in the second half, with Giorgi Chakvetadze enjoying probably the best only to see his effort blocked superbly by United goalkeeper Michael Cooper, while Watford felt they should have had a penalty when the ball struck Harrison Burrows' arm late on.
"Cooper's been a revelation int he league this year and he's a top, top goalkeeper," Cleverley added. "It was a clear cut handball. I don't think it's under the stonewall category.
"He's two yards away and his teammate's headed it onto him, but it's a penalty. You'd feel hard done to if it was against you but by the rules it's a penalty."
