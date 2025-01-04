Sheffield United punctured Watford’s superb home form this season with a very impressive victory at Watford this afternoon. Goals from Gus Hamer and Andre Brooks sealed victory for United either way of Jeremy Ngakia’s equaliser for the hosts.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on another afternoon to remember this season...
1. Michael Cooper 7
Untroubled in the first half in terms of saves and the first work he did was to pick the ball out of the back of his net after Ngakia equalised. Much busier later on, making three or four good saves in the second half to protect the Blades' lead
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6
Got forward when he could especially in the first half but was pinned back in the second although he was defensively solid as ever | Getty Images
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7.5
Had a couple of slips on the wet turf as Watford looked to get in behind using their pacy forwards but otherwise barely broke sweat as he used every ounce of his class to get out of trouble. A superb bit of defending prevented a tap in after a dangerous cross from the left
4. Jack Robinson 8
A typical Jack Robinson tackle left Baah feeling the after-effects in the first half and after an atypical error at Sunderland the other day, he was back to his commanding and solid best - with a couple of superb late clearances and blocks to help protect Cooper
