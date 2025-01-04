"Joke of a player," "Lucky..." - Sheffield United player ratings gallery from superb Watford victory

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT

"Joke of a player," "Lucky..." - Sheffield United player ratings gallery from superb Watford victory

Sheffield United punctured Watford’s superb home form this season with a very impressive victory at Watford this afternoon. Goals from Gus Hamer and Andre Brooks sealed victory for United either way of Jeremy Ngakia’s equaliser for the hosts.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on another afternoon to remember this season...

Untroubled in the first half in terms of saves and the first work he did was to pick the ball out of the back of his net after Ngakia equalised. Much busier later on, making three or four good saves in the second half to protect the Blades' lead

1. Michael Cooper 7

Untroubled in the first half in terms of saves and the first work he did was to pick the ball out of the back of his net after Ngakia equalised. Much busier later on, making three or four good saves in the second half to protect the Blades' lead Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Got forward when he could especially in the first half but was pinned back in the second although he was defensively solid as ever 

2. Alfie Gilchrist 6

Got forward when he could especially in the first half but was pinned back in the second although he was defensively solid as ever  | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Had a couple of slips on the wet turf as Watford looked to get in behind using their pacy forwards but otherwise barely broke sweat as he used every ounce of his class to get out of trouble. A superb bit of defending prevented a tap in after a dangerous cross from the left

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7.5

Had a couple of slips on the wet turf as Watford looked to get in behind using their pacy forwards but otherwise barely broke sweat as he used every ounce of his class to get out of trouble. A superb bit of defending prevented a tap in after a dangerous cross from the left Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
A typical Jack Robinson tackle left Baah feeling the after-effects in the first half and after an atypical error at Sunderland the other day, he was back to his commanding and solid best - with a couple of superb late clearances and blocks to help protect Cooper

4. Jack Robinson 8

A typical Jack Robinson tackle left Baah feeling the after-effects in the first half and after an atypical error at Sunderland the other day, he was back to his commanding and solid best - with a couple of superb late clearances and blocks to help protect Cooper | PA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice