Sheffield United confirmed team news v Watford as striker’s absence explained following Sunderland penalty miss

Sheffield United teenager Ryan One gets another golden chance to impress as he leads the line in this afternoon’s clash with Watford at Vicarage Road. The 18-year-old came off the bench at Sunderland on New Year’s Day and earned praise from boss Chris Wilder.

He replaces Kieffer Moore, who missed a penalty at the Stadium of Light and is absent from the teamsheet - we understand due to illness. The other two changes were more straightforward, Harrison Burrows coming back into the side in place of Sam McCallum and Andre Brooks starting over Rhian Brewster.

There’s no sign of Sam Curtis, despite the youngster returning to Bramall Lane from his loan spell at Peterborough United this week, while the Blades have two goalkeepers on the bench in Adam Davies and Luke Faxon - again highlighting the lack of depth in their squad with half a dozen key players out injured and no early movement in the transfer market as of yet.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, T. Davies, Brooks, O’Hare, Hamer, One. Subs: A. Davies, Faxon, McCallum, Brewster, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, Marsh, Blacker, Boyes.