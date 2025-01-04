Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injury concern for Sheffield United as influential key man limps off after scoring v Watford

Sheffield United have been dealt yet another injury concern after Gus Hamer, their key man, limped off at Watford this afternoon. The forward had earlier put United ahead with his sixth goal of the season but signalled for some treatment after feeling an issue midway through the second half.

Hamer walked gingerly around the Vicarage Road pitch, rather than go straight off, which could be interpreted as a good sign, while he took his place on the bench after eventually getting to the United dugout rather than go straight down the tunnel for further treatment.

United can ill afford any more injury concerns with half a dozen key players already out but the saving grace could be a fortnight break before their next Championship clash against Norwich at Bramall Lane. Hamer was unlikely to play in the FA Cup clash against Cardiff anyway next Thursday but will now be assessed further ahead of that game.