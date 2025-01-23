Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Cannon opens up on Sheffield United transfer move amid Hull City eligibility question marks

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Cannon has opened up on his big-money transfer move to Sheffield United after it was officially confirmed this evening. The forward has joined on a deal until 2029 after a £10m fee was agreed with Leicester City, with add-ons potentially taking the fee even higher.

It is a real statement of intent from the Blades, who will now switch their attentions to midfield and defensive reinforcements after signing Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz. It is as yet uncertain whether Cannon’s registration was confirmed ahead of the 12pm deadline earlier today which would allow him to make his Blades debut in Friday night’s Bramall Lane clash with Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am absolutely delighted to finally get it all done,” Cannon said. “To be a Sheffield United player, it is just amazing to get it over the line and I am just looking forward to stepping out at Bramall Lane and getting going.

"Everybody knows the size of the club, and the fanbase. I am just delighted to be here and after speaking to the manager, I heard nothing but good words about the place. I am just looking forward to it.

"He [Wilder] just filled me with a lot of confidence which is always nice from a manager. He's just said nothing but good things about the club and the direction he wants to take it moving forward. It was something I really wanted to be a part of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Chris Wilder added: “This is a big statement by the owners and shows the ambition of the football club. Bringing in someone of the calibre of Tom at this time will excite the supporters and energise the group.

"He is of a good age to develop but also has the experience of this level, both important factors. I spoke to Tom in the summer, he's aware that I am a big fan of his talents, I'm delighted he is a Blade and part of our longer-term vision.

"This significant signing is a collaboration of the work of the recruitment team, our own eye and the data we have, because Tom is right up there with his stats - he is also the style of centre forward we believe will boost the squad. A number of aspects have come together and the result is we have another very good player as we embark on the second half of the season."