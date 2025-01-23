Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United injury latest amid "good news" on midfielder and risk/reward call as key man goes under knife

Chris Wilder is wrestling with the risk and reward dilemma of bringing back Vini Souza for Sheffield United’s clash with Hull City tomorrow night. The Brazilian has not played this year after a troublesome hamstring issue but will be back in the squad for the visit of Ruben Selles’ side on Friday evening.

There is an obvious attraction to throwing him straight back into the starting XI, with Tom Davies, Jamie Shackleton and Oliver Arblaster injured and Gus Hamer suspended for the next two games. But Wilder will be wary of the risk of further issues with the Brazilian, who lasted only 45 minutes on his last comeback against Burnley on Boxing Day before making way at the break after suffering further damage.

Davies will miss the Hull trip after picking up a groin issue last weekend against Norwich City but initial scans have shown the damage to be not as severe as first feared, while Kieffer Moore is abroad preparing for surgery on his hernia issue. But Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will also be involved against Hull and is expected to take a place on the bench after his recent absence with a hamstring problem.

“It’s good news about Tom,” said Wilder in his pre-match press conference. “It wasn't as bad as first feared. He's not available for Hull and then we'll look at next week. But I do believe he'll be there or thereabouts for Derby or Portsmouth.

“Kieffer's in Germany for his small procedure on a hernia, so he’s another that will be back in two or three weeks. We were trying to get the sweet spot of the time. We were always going to lose him but this was the time we thought was best, with the quality in terms of the surgery as well. The illness pushed it back as well, that was pretty intense and he lost half a stone. So it wasn't ideal and that's the reason he missed the games.”

On Souza and Rak-Sakyi, Wilder added: “There's that decision to be made. They'll both be involved, whether they start and play for 60 minutes or impact us as subs. So we've got to make a decision. To get those boys back is fabulous. It’s the same with Tyrese [Campbell], with the impact he had on Tuesday, but it’s not straight into 95 minutes, and the same with Ben Brereton Diaz. And with Femi [Seriki] as well.

“It's not just: ‘Crash, bang, wallop, they’re in and going to play 95 minutes for the rest of the season.’ It might be a bit more of a build. But to get Vini back is huge and Jes has had an impact as well. We have pushed, and I feel a bit sorry for Tom. We've pushed him and a couple of others but needs must and we gambled a touch on that. But hopefully we have a bit of luck and with the additions in the next week to 10 days, we'll be able to make some more calculated and sensible decisions instead of gambling.”