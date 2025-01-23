Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shea Charles remains a player of interest for Sheffield United in this transfer window despite Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, admitting that the midfielder will be “on everyone else’s radar as well” this month after an “excellent first part of the season” on loan at United’s city rivals Wednesday. The 21-year-old played his last game for the Owls last night against Bristol City before being officially recalled by Southampton, but they have not given up hope of luring him back to Hillsborough for the season run-in.

United are still in the market for midfield reinforcements after losing Ollie Arblaster for the season to an ACL injury, with fitness issues for Vini Souza and Tom Davies forcing them to utilise left-back Harrison Burrows in the middle of the park for the first half of Tuesday’s trip to Swansea City. The experiment was abandoned at the break but Wilder’s options in that area have been further depleted by the loss of Gus Hamer, suspended for the next two games after picking up his 10th booking of the campaign in South Wales.

The Star understands that Wednesday have until the close of play today to meet Southampton’s demands in terms of their contribution to Charles’ wages and a loan fee, with Owls chairman Dejphon Chanrisi’s recent comments about Charles not being good enough for his parent club unlikely to have gone down well in the player’s camp.

United are closing in on the signature of striker Tom Cannon ahead of tomorrow night’s home clash with Hull City, after which the focus will shift to reinforcements in midfield and defence. “There’s a lot of activity going on,” said boss Wilder. “I’m sure Tom will be done in time for Friday and after that, the little window of opportunity passes and we're looking to get players in as early as possible.”

Asked about Charles, Wilder replied: “Same. Same. Obviously the player’s returned to Southampton now and he’s had an excellent first part of the season. Not just for me, he’ll be on everybody else’s radar as well and they'll know the situation and how it’s developing. There are players on that list. We're playing a left-back in there at the moment with a 20-year-old young player in his first season of Championship football [in Sydie Peck].

“So it's not ideal. We’ve obviously lost Gus for a couple of games as well so short, medium and long term, we need a body in there. Losing Arblaster was a huge blow for us. In some ways it's fabulous, in terms of the position we're still in after losing so many key players and being so stretched. But that's an area we've certainly identified and something we need to improve if we're going to stay in touch and be amongst the elite of this division, going into the final throes of the season.”