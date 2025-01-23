Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Excellent” Sheffield United man earmarked for new contract talks after big Bramall Lane milestone passed

Jack Robinson has been earmarked for a potential new contract at Sheffield United after boss Chris Wilder hailed the “right school” mentality of his captain. The 31-year-old celebrated the fifth anniversary of his arrival at Bramall Lane on Tuesday with victory over Swansea, which kept United in the hunt for another promotion to the Premier League.

Robinson recovered his place on the left of defence after the blow of Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury and has impressed boss Wilder with his leadership both on and off the pitch. The Liverpudlian led an on-field huddle ahead of the second half at Swansea, after a first 45 minutes in which United were nowhere near the levels required, and a much-improved display after the break saw them run out 2-1 winners and keep the pressure on their promotion rivals.

Robinson will make his 139th appearance in Blades colours tomorrow night at home to Hull City but is now in the last six months of his deal, which is set to expire at the end of June. Wilder has held talks with those who are approaching the end of their current contracts - including striker Rhian Brewster - and while all focus is currently on United’s work in the transfer window, Robinson’s future is one of the items on the agenda for when it closes early next month.

"It was a smart signing at the time,” said Wilder on Robinson’s five years as a Blade. “We had arguably the best left-footed left-centre half in a three in the country [in Jack O’Connell]. I’ve talked about that and the conversations I’ve had with Gareth Southgate about Jack breaking into the England squad and it was difficult for Jack Robinson at the time, because he had arguably one of our best players to fight past.

“But we all know the story of what happened with Jack O’Connell and Robbo’s played in the Premier League and won promotions. And he’ll be looking for another for his CV. I won't say he's old school; he's right school. He wants to win, he's a leader, he says the right things, he acts the right way and his attitude to everything is why he's the player that he is.

“We’re delighted with what he’s achieved here. He came out of Liverpool, went to QPR, went to Forest, wasn't playing and came here. He’s been a big player, arguably our best player last season and found it difficult with injuries this season. He had a spell out of the team, with Harry and Anel [Ahmedhodzic] playing. But we all knew he wouldn't take it lying down, and he’s been excellent.”

On Robinson’s contract situation, Wilder added: “I spoke to Jack and a couple of boys regarding their contract situations and they understand the importance of all our focus going into this [the transfer window], to make us right. But we’ll address it and he’s okay with that. He obviously wants to know what direction we’re going in and if he is going to be a part of it. As far as I'm concerned, he is, and that will be addressed positively when the window shuts. But he understands and respects that.”