The unknown that will define Ruben Selles' Sheffield United regime ahead of new season - Alan Biggs

Sometimes you can have the right players but not the right mix. Or it can be the other way round with great togetherness lacking in quality. Looking at the squad Ruben Selles has inherited, and is adding to, Sheffield United should not be conspicuously short in either department.

But it is the chemistry, between Selles and the players, and within the group itself, that will define the crucial opening months of a new regime. Unity was perhaps the biggest of many stock-in-trades of the former management.

Buy-in to the Selles regime and its differences in approach will be crucial. It didn’t really happen during a previous diversion under Slavisa Jokanovic in 2021. Not because of any fall-outs but more through the footballing philosophy being so different and Jokanovic not being backed for the particular sorts of player he needed, namely wingers.

For Selles, on the latter point, the opposite applies. He employs a relatively narrow style and this is by contrast also with Chris Wilder who always sought to get players in behind on either flank.

The Selles starting point for attacking appears to be out of possession, hounding the opposition deep inside their lines. Or going “vertical” to quote his buzzword. But ultimately it will depend on whether he has the players to do that successfully and whether they see the benefits of it.

That’s as distinct from whether these are good players individually. I’d say that, taking recruitment into account, Selles has enough of those to contemplate a promotion attempt of one sort or the other. Certainly it will be demanded, by board and supporters.

But football is never that simple. It’s often about indefinable things. That chemistry, as at the top. Which is why I hesitate to make a prediction about how this will turn out, whereas before the events of early summer I’d have been tipping top six as a minimum.

And also why I’d have been putting more pressure, by expectation, on Wilder than I feel is fair on Selles. His way of doing things might take some time and tolerance. The new owners owe it to themselves in making this change to allow him that.