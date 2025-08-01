Exc: Sheffield United closing in on latest summer transfer with top target's UK arrival imminent

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are closing in on their latest summer signing ahead of the new Championship season, after securing a breakthrough in their pursuit of a top midfield target. The Blades are keen to reinforce their midfield after the departure of Vini Souza earlier this summer, with three other players in that position set to miss the start of the new campaign.

Djibril Soumare, of Braga, was identified as United’s top target to replace Souza after he was sold to Wolfsburg, with an initial loan deal understood to have been agreed with a clause that could make the Senegalese midfielder a permanent Blade if they are promoted to the Premier League this coming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the deal was delayed by red tape in obtaining the necessary permissions for Soumare to work in the this country, with boss Ruben Selles admitting recently that the process has become more convoluted for English clubs since the UK’s departure from the European Union in 2020.

We understand that that process has now taken a step forward, with Soumare’s arrival in the country said to be imminent. It remains to be seen whether his deal is completed in time for him to make his Blades debut in this weekend’s final friendly, a behind-closed-doors clash with Fulham, but Selles and his coaching staff will hope to have him up to speed as soon as possible.

Sheffield United closing in on latest summer transfer with top target's UK arrival imminent

Braga youth product Soumare stands at 6ft 1in tall and could add valuable presence to the Blades midfield after Souza’s departure. Still only 22 years old, he is seen as a player who has the potential to improve in the future as well as capable of helping United in the upcoming season.

Soumare is an U23 international with Senegal, winning four caps since first being called up in 2022 for a round of qualification matches for the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations. He will undergo his medical tests after arriving in England, with official announcement expected to follow if all goes to plan from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield became a priority area for United after confirmation that Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton would both join Oliver Arblaster in missing the start of the Championship season next week, at home to Bristol City.

Soumare was not the only option considered, with the Blades also linked with Everton’s Tim Iroegbunam. It remains to be seen whether United’s imminent capture of Soumare affects that deal, or whether Selles presses on with his interest in the former Aston Villa man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are also keen on defensive reinforcements ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline, with three centre-halves - Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Tyler Bindon - missing Wednesday’s friendly in Nice through a combination of illness and injury.

Any further business from there may well depend on outgoings, with Gustavo Hamer expected to be linked with a move away right until either the deadline or his departure, whichever comes first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmedhodzic’s absence from the squad which travelled to France was explained as illness but it has done little to dampen speculation that he will be playing football away from South Yorkshire next season, especially after entering the final 12 months of his present deal.